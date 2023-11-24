Court sacks Bauchi House of Assembly Speaker 

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has nullified the election of Abubakar Suleiman, Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Delivering judgement on Friday, a three-member panel of the court held that the election that produced Suleiman was full of irregularities.

It therefore set aside the ruling of the lower tribunal.

The appeal court also ordered a rerun in 10 polling units in Suleiman’s constituency.

Suleiman is a member of the ruPeoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Ningi central constituency of Ningi LGA of the state.

He was declared winner of the March 18 elections with 16,866 votes, while Khalid Abdulmalik-Ningi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 15,065.

READ ALSO:

Don commends students who bag first class, qualify as Chartered Accountants

Court validates election victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun

At last, Blade Runner, Oscar Pistorius, regains freedom

Abdulmalik-Ningi had challenged the outcome of the election at the governorship and state assembly election petition tribunal.

His petition was dismissed by the tribunal, but headed to appellate court, to appeal the tribunal’s ruling.

Meanwhile, Sulaimon has reacted to the judgement, urging his supporters and all people of the constituency to remain calm.

His reaction is contained in a terse statement by his Spokesperson, Abdul Burra.

It reads in part: “Although the judgment is unfavourable, as a Muslim he believes in all fates, thus he accepts the judgment in good faith.

“While describing the judgment as a minor political setback which is not new in his political career, the speaker said that he is ever ready for the rerun election to add to the almost two thousand votes margin he gave his opponent.

“Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman states that the support and solidarity he has been enjoying in Ningi remain intact and no amount of effort to pull him down will succeed”.