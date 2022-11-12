Court sacks Abia APC governorship candidate, replaces him

Emeruwa Emeruwa

An FCT High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday nullified what it called the illegal substitution of the name of the immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, with that of former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State, Ikechi Emenike, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections in Abia State.

Recall that the APC on May 26, 2022 conducted parallel gubernatorial primaries that threw up the two contenders.

The parallel gubernatorial primaries were held in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

However, the national leadership of the APC, led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman, sent Emenike’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the flag bearer for the election.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the party leadership, Ogah in June 2022 dragged Emenike, APC and INEC before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He sought the order of the court to nullify the decision of the party to substitute.

The Court, presided by Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, on Friday affirmed Ogah as the APC candidate.





