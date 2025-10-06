Court restrains opposition parties from removing Reps Minority Leader

The Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained opposition parties in the House of Representatives from removing Kingsley Chinda as the Minority Leader.

In an exparte motion on September 22, 2025, the presiding judge, J. O. Abdul Malik, ordered all parties to desist from any action to remove him pending the determination of a motion on notice filed by the lawmaker.

The court held: “It is my considered firm opinion that in order to ensure all the parties listed in these processes have equal playing ground by virtue of their constitutional rights enshrined in Section 36 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), as well as the need to protect the res sought in the application.”

The order, issued in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1936/2025, restrained the defendants “from removing the Plaintiff as Minority Leader of the House of Representatives without compliance with the due process of the law or accepting/recognizing any exercise by any person(s) purportedly removing the Plaintiff from his position pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice”.

Chinda alleged that moves to remove him were politically motivated because of his closeness to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In the affidavit deposed to the court, he said he was duly nominated as the Minority Leader by members of opposition parties, and attempts to remove him did not follow due process.