Court restrains NLC, TUC from embarking on planned strike

A National Industrial Court in Abuja has stopped the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress over fuel subsidy removal.

Justice Olufunke Anuwe issued the restraining order on Monday, saying it affects the NLC, TUC and all their affiliates.

They are barred from embarking on the strike planned for June 7 until the hearing and determination of the main suit.

The court further ordered the service of the originating summons and motion on notice on the NLC against the next adjourned date of June 19.

The orders of the court followed an ex parte application by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice seeking to stop the planned strike.

More details on this news website soon.

