An Ilorin High Court presided over by Justice A. O. Akinpelu on Tuesday restrained the Kwara State Government from taking over Ile Arugbo and the landed properties belonging to the late influential Kwara State politician, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

Justice Akinpelu gave the interim order in suit no KWS/112/2021 filed by Asa Investment and one other, against Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara State House of Assembly, Attorney-General of Kwara State, Director-General of Kwara State Bureau of Lands and Inspector-General of Police.

The court restrained the state government from commencing any construction works on the said plots of lands pending the final determination of the case.

The court ruled: “The State High Court in suit no KWS/112/2021 in a suit filed by Asa Investment and one other, against Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, Kwara State House of Assembly, Attorney-General of Kwara State, Director-General, Kwara State Bureau of Lands and Inspector-General of Police gave interim injunction restraining the defendants/respondents either by themselves, their officers/employees, servants, contractor/construction company, agents, privies or their successors in title or any other person known or unknown claiming in trust or in contractual reference/services for the defendants/respondents from taking over possession or occupation and entering the plot of lands in dispute in this suit with intention/desire to construct, build, erect or commence any type of building, office, structure on the plots nos 1, 3 and 5 with TPS/MISC.129A Survey plan no KWSH927 and land: G1071 and land G1071 situate,lying and being at Ilofa Road,GRA Ilorin, Kwara State beside Civil service clinic, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

“An order of interim injunction mandating the Defendants/Respondents to maintain status quo ante bellum by not doing anything including construction on plots Nos 1,2 and 5 with TPS/MISC.129A,Survey Plan No KWSH927 and land; G1071 situate, lying and being at Ilofa Road, GRA Ilorin, Kwara State beside Civil Service Clinic, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Justice Akinpelu adjourned till April 13, 2021 for hearing in the case.