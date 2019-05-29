Jigawa State High Court sitting in Dutse has issued an order restraining the state chapter of Football Association from conducting its election slated for June 1.

The Presiding Judge of the Court, Justice Ahmed Isa Gumel, gave the order on May 28 after receiving a motion filled before the court by Hussain Muhammed through his counsel, Garba Abubakar, requesting the court to restrain the conduct of election.

Hussaini Muhammad has accused the electoral committee assigned to conduct the election of disenfranchising him from contesting in the election.

The court order reads: “Upon hearing Mr Garba Abubakar Esq, counsel to the claimant/applicant on ex-parte application; it is hereby ordered that: an Order of interim injunction be given restraining the 3rd (Electoral Committee), 4the (Aliyu Abdullahi), 6th (Abdullahi Ahmed Ringim) to 10th (Lawan Bature Adamu) , agents or assigns from conducting the election scheduled to hold on June 1, 2019 into various offices”.

It states that the order subsist pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed together with the application.

This order is given in pursuant to order 38 rule 1 and 2 of the High Court (Civil Procedure Rules) Jigawa State 2008 as revised in 2012 and the inherent jurisdiction of this Honorable Court.

The court had however fixed June 20 for hearing of the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Jigawa State Football Association had recently inaugurated a five-man electoral committee to conduct its elections on June 1.

It also inaugurated a three-member appeal committee to entertain complaints that might arise after the elections.