Court restrains INEC from receiving petition for Senator Natasha’s recall

The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, has granted an interim injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), its staff, or agents from receiving, accepting, or acting on any petition allegedly containing fictitious signatures of purported members of the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The order also prevents INEC from conducting any referendum based on such a petition to initiate the recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The order followed an ex parte application for an interim injunction, supported by an affidavit of extreme urgency and other court processes sworn to by Anebe Jacob Ogirima on behalf of himself and four other plaintiffs, all of whom are registered voters and constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The application, moved by Smart Nwachimere, Esq., of West-Idahosa, SAN & Co., was granted on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Isa H. Dashen, in Suit No. FHC/LKJ/CS/13/2025, stated: “Upon this Motion Ex-parte dated March 19, 2025, and filed on March 20, 2025, in the Registry of this Honourable Court, praying the Court for the following reliefs: An order of interim injunction restraining the Defendant (INEC), their staff, agents, privies, or assigns from receiving, accepting, or acting in any way whatsoever on any purported petition submitted by any person or persons containing fictitious signatures and names of purported members of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The order also restrains INEC from conducting any referendum upon such a petition for the purpose of initiating a recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.”

The court subsequently ordered as follows: That an interim injunction is granted. That the return date shall be May 6, 2025, for a report of service and further mention.

Earlier this week, concerns were raised regarding the planned recall process, which was allegedly being sponsored by a close ally of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate President has been accused of alleged sexual harassment by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

