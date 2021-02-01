The National Industrial Court in Benin, on Monday, restrained the Edo wing of Nigeria Union of Teachers from proceeding on any strike in primary schools across the state.

Justice Abiola Adewemimo gave the order after listening to the arguments by the state Solicitor-General, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) are the applicants in the case, with suit number: NICN/BEN/04/2021.

The defendants in the suit are the NUT Chairman in the state, Pius Okhuleliegbe and the state Assistant Secretary- General, Moni Itua, for themselves and on behalf of the members of the union.

Delivering her ruling, Adewemimo restrained the NUT chairman and the assistant secretary-general, either acting through themselves or their agents or privies, from embarking on any strike, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, which was fixed for Feb. 9.

However, in its reaction, the NUT said it was not aware of any restraining order by the court.

The assistant secretary-general of the union said that the union had yet to be served any court order.

According to him, as far as the union is concerned, the indefinite strike is still in force.