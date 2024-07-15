Court restrains Bayero, four others from parading selves as Emirs

A Kano State High Court has perpetually restrained Aminu Ado-Bayero and four other deposed Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as Emirs.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, Justice Aliyu further restrained the 15th Emir of Kano and four other dethroned Emirs by themselves, servants, privies and any other persons appointed by them from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano, Karaye.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Government had filed a suit asking the state High Court to stop the 15th Emir, Bayero, and four other Emirs of Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya from parading themselves as Emirs.

The government also gave the deposed Emirs 48 hours within which to vacate their respective palaces after being deposed.

However, Justice Aliyu, while delivering the judgment, held that the issue of evicting the deposed Emir, Bayero, from his Nassarawa mini palace is a rent tribunal matter and is not before it.

In her judgment, she directed the deposed Emir and four other former Emirs to quickly hand over all the Emirate Traditional Royal Artefacts to the government and the substantive Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Additionally, Justice Aliyu said that the State Assembly Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 was done according to the Law as enshrined in Section 4 of the Constitution.

She equally ruled that the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, assenting to the law is also done perfectly according to the Constitution.

