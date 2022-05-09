Court reserves judgment in case of monarch who faked his own kidnap

An Ikeja High Court on Monday reserved judgment until May 17 in the case of dethroned Baale (Chief) of Shangisha in Magodo, Lagos State, Mutiu Ogundare, charged with faking his kidnap.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogundare is standing trial alongside his wife, Abolanle; and brother, Opeyemi Mohammed.

They are facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and fake kidnapping.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the case due to absence of the second defendant, Mohammed, who was ill.

Oshodi said that the judgment was ready but he would adjourn the case based on amended Section 235 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2015, requiring all parties to be present for judgment.

The judgment was earlier scheduled for Monday.

Muhammed’s counsel, Yinka Owoeye, had informed the court that his client could not make it to court due to ill-health.

Owoeye apologised to the court for the absence and said that he brought a medical report to that effect.

He said that Muhammad suffered high blood pressure.

“I pray the court for a short adjournment,” Owoeye said.

Prosecution counsel, Jubrin Kareem, and counsel to the Ogundare and wife, Olanrewaju Ajanaku, did not oppose the request.

According to prosecution, the defendants committed the offences on July 5, 2017.

He said that Ogundare put himself forward to be kidnapped for the purpose of causing breach of public peace, adding that his brother and wife aided in the crime.

NAN reports that former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos in July 2017 ordered the removal Ogundare as the Baale of Shangisha for allegedly staging his abduction.

The alleged offences contravene Section 7(1) and (2) of Lagos State Kidnapping Prohibition Law of 2017, and Section 16(1)(a-d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.