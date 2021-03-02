An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday, remanded eight defendants in Ilesa Nigeria Correctional center for alleged breach of public peace.

The eight defendants are: Felicia Hammed, 51; Taye Hamzat, 25; Olarewaju Adebayo, 20; Sule Hammed, 45; Famadewa Adeniran, 23; Adetoye Adelowo, 27; Samson Ojo, 34 and John Micheal, 26.

The Prosecutor, Asp. Adebayo Joseph, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 24 around 10:00 a.m. at Enuwa Area, Ile-Ife.

Adebayo said the defendants conspired to commit the offence to wit unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He added that the defendants gathered in such a manner that caused panic, fear and disturbed the peace of the neighborhood.

According to him, the offence contravenes sections 70, 249(d) and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of: conspiracy, unlawful assembly and breach of public peace.

The defence counsel, Philip Fasanmoye, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term, pledged that his clients would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo did not grant the bail of the defendants, but ordered for their remand in Ilesa Nigeria Correctional center, saying this would serve as deterrent to others.

Adebayo adjourned the case until March 22, for hearing.