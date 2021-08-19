Court remands woman over alleged assault on stepdaughter

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday ordered that one Ayeni Titilayo be remanded at the office of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ado Ekiti, over an alleged assault.

Ayeni was alleged to have stabbed her 15-year-old stepdaughter with a knife on the head, thereby causing her serious injury, resulting in her being hospitalised and receiving medical attention.

The Magistrate, Michael Faola, said Ayeni’s bail, as requested by her counsel, Gbenga Ariyibi, would only be considered on the next day of adjournment and when the court is satisfied with the state of health of the victim.

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Iyaniwura Oluwanifesimi, had earlier announced his appearance in the matter.

This was, however, before the matter was taken over by Richard Olowoyo, a legal officer from the office of Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Olowoyo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 5 in Iyana Emirin, Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti, alleging that the defendant had assaulted and occasioned harm on her stepdaughter.

He noted that the offence was punishable under section 355 of the Criminal Code Cap C39, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Ekiti State branch, who were in the court, said they swung into action after receiving a distress call from one of Ayeni’s neighbours.

The lawyers said the neighbour informed them of ill-treatment allegedly meted on the girl by her stepmother.

They said the matter was reported at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ office which led to Ayeni’s arrest and arraignment.

However, the defendant denied committing the offence and the case has been adjourned until Aug. 24, for hearing.