Court remands woman for allegedly pouring hot water on neighbour

A Shari’a Court on Wednesday ordered that a 29-year-old apprentice, Hafsat Isah who pleaded guilty to pouring hot water on her neighbor be remanded in a correction centre.

Isah who lives in Hotoro Saye Quarters, Kano, is charged with causing grievous hurt.

The judge, Malam Ismai’l Muhammed-Ahmed adjourned the matter until Aug. 2 for a summary trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdul Wada, told the court that Muhammed Musa of Hotoro Saye Quarters reported the matter at the Hotoro Police Division in Kano on July 4.

He said that the defendant poured hot water on the complainant after an altercation.

The police said that the complainant sustained grievous injuries.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 158 and 240 of the Sharia Penal Code Law.