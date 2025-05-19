Court remands woman for allegedly posting victims’ pornographic videos

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday remanded a lady, Ogechi Njaka, in Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State for allegedly posting the pornographic videos of her victims on her Facebook account.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered her remand after she pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge preferred against her by the Inspector-General of Police.

After Njaka’s plea of not guilty, the lawyer of the IGP, Victor Okoye, sought a trial date.

Njaka’s counsel, Samuel Ihenseken, did not object, but applied that a bail be granted to his client.

Justice Abdulmalik, who ordered that the defendant be remanded in the correctional centre, adjourned the matter until June 5 for trial and bail application.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/02/2025, Njaka was named as sole defendant.

In one of the counts, she was alleged to have, sometime from year 2020 to 2025, within the jurisdiction of the court did knowingly and intentionally send messages in the form of video recording through computer system or network on her Facebook account registered in her name: “Ogechi Okeke Njaka,” that were pornographic or of an indecent character.

She was accused of sending the videos for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order, or posing a threat to life.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc. 2015) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

In another count, she was alleged to have, sometime in 2020, intentionally transmitted in the form of video recording through computer system or network on her Facebook account, derogatory comments against one Hajia Maryam Shehu, while holding her (Shehu’s) image.

The allegations were said to be false “for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order, and posing a threat to life of one Hajia Maryam Shehu”.

The offence is also contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.2015) (Amendment) Act, 2024, among other counts.

