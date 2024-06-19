Court remands woman for allegedly inserting burning firewood into 12- year-old girl’s vagina

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo, on Wednesday, remanded a 25-year-old woman for allegedly causing grievous harm to a 12-year-old girl by inserting a piece of burning firewood into her private parts.

The defendant, who resides at No 6 Isewo Dotin, in Obada-Oko area in Abeokuta, is facing a count of causing grievous harm.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for the court’s forgiveness.

The Magistrate, B.V William, ordered her remand in a correctional facility and asked the prosecution to duplicate and send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

William adjourned the case until June 26 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Insp Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 11, at No 6, Isewo Dotin in Obada area.

He alleged that the defendant, being the victim’s guardian, inserted a burning firewood into her private parts over alleged theft of beverages valued at N650.

He told the court that the offence contravened Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.