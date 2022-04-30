Court remands woman for allegedly causing death of abortion client

An Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday ordered that one Bolaji Adedeji, 42, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly causing the death of an abortion client, Nasirat Adedamola.

The woman was charged with the murder of the 22-year-old lady on Friday by the Nigeria Police before the court.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Philip Amusan, told the court that Adedeji injected Adedamola with a substance on April 24 in an unlawful attempt to terminate her pregnancy.

He said the injection given to Adedamola led to her death.

Amusan said the offence, committed at Kusela Area of Ibadan, contravened the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Presiding Magistrate Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

Amole-Ajimoti directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice and adjourned the case until June 20 for mention.