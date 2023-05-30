Court remands woman for alleged N8.9m land fraud

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna, on Tuesday, remanded of a 42-year old woman, Mary Clement, in a correctional facility for alleged N8.9 million land fraud.

Clement who resides at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna, is being charged with fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant defrauded two prospective land buyers, Daniel Timothy and Esther David.

Leo stated that Timothy and David reported the matter at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Kaduna.

He said the defendant obtained the sum of N5.4 million and N3.5 million, respectively from the complainants on the pretext of selling land to them.

The prosecutor said Clement did not allow the complainants to take possession of the land after collecting money from them.

Leo said the offences contravened Sections 314 (3) and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional facility as investigation was still ongoing on the matter.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his reaction, the defence counsel, A. A. Maiyaki, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

“The charges against her are bailable. I assure the court that she will not jump bail,” he said.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre, pending the conclusion of investigation.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until June 28, for hearing.