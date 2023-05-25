Court remands woman, 33, for alleged murder

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Thursday ordered that a woman, Adeola Adebayo, 33, be remanded in Agodi correctional facility, Ibadan, for an alleged murder.

Adebayo, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with murder.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande did not take the plea of the defendant for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered the police to forward the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 14, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 17, at about 5.00a.m. at Lanase Aremo compound, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendant unlawfully caused the death of one Adeshina Adeboye, 43, by forcefully pushing him out of her room which made him to hit his head on the floor.

He said the offence contravened Section 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.