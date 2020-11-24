A 55-year-old welder, Abayomi Johnson, was on Tuesday in Lagos remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, O. Ogunsanya, who did not take the defendant’s plea, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Ogunsanya adjourned the case until December 7.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 4 at his residence in Meiran area of Lagos.

He said that the defendant had canal knowledge of the teenager.

“The defendant entered into the girl’s room, forcefully removed her clothes and started having sexual intercourse with her.

“The girl shouted for help continuously and luckily, somebody heard her voice and rushed to the room.

“She was rescued, the case was reported and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that defilement violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which attracts life imprisonment for the accused found guilty.