Court remands welder for allegedly receiving stolen property

A Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Monday ordered remand of a welder, Ibrahim Ali, in a correctional centre for alleged possession of a stolen property.

Ali, 25, who resides behind A. A Rano, Mararaba Nassarawa State, was charged with possession of stolen property.

The trial judge, Umar Mayana, deferred bail for the defendant and adjourned the case until October 26 for mention.

The court ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Keffi Correctional Centre, pending conclusion of investigation into the matter.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 5.

Osho told the court that the complainant, Muritala Mohammed, reported the matter at Karu Police Station.

He said on July 11, one Abdulhameed Abdul went to his house and stole an Itel phone valued at N30,000, shirts, trousers and shoes valued at N57,000, all with a total value of N87,000.

During investigation, he said, Abdul confessed to the crime and that all of the stolen items were sold to the defendant at the rate of N15,000.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.