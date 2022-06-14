Court remands vagrant for allegedly stabbing passer-by

A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Tuesday ordered that a vagrant, Ibrahim Musa, be remanded in the Suleja Correctional Centre for allegedly stabbing a passer-by.

The police charged Musa, 24, with joint act, causing grievous hurt and theft before the Presiding Judge Sulyman Ola.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ola ordered that he should be remanded until Aug. 2, for proper investigation into the matter, by the Police.

Earlier, the prosecutor Charles Ogada, told the court that Hussaini Abdullahi, of Bulgaria street, EFAB Queen Estate, Karsana Distrct, Abuja, reported the matter at the EFAB Metropolis Estate police station, on May 11.

Ogada alleged that, on May 11, at about noon while the complainant waited for a taxi to work, the defendant and one Usman now at large, accosted him.

He alleged that the complainant out of fear of being attacked by the defendant and his accomplice decided to offer them one thousand naira.

Ogada told the court that inspite of the goodwill of Abdullahi towards the defendants, they held the complainant by the neck, pulled him to a corner and stabbed him with a knife.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants, stabbed the complainant on his left buttocks twice, stole his mobile phone worth N 80,000 and N5, 700 cash.

He said that the complainant sustained severe injury and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The prosecution said the complainant incurred medical expenses of N30, 000 so far.

Ogada said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 79, 247 and 290 of the Penal Code Law.