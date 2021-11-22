Court remands UNILORIN student over ‘battering female lecturer’

A Kwara State Magistrate Court in Ilorin has remanded in prison custody a 400-level microbiology student of the University of Ilorin, Waliyu Salaudeen, accused of battering a female lecturer, Dr. Rahmat Zakariya.

Magistrate Muhammed Ibrahim made the order following Salaudeen’s arraignment by the police in Kwara State on Friday.

The Police alleged in their First Information Report that Salaudeen consumed some hard drugs before going to the lecturer’s office.

The lecturer was the Students Industrial Training Work Scheme Coordinator of his Department.

The FIR charge sheet claimed that the defendant “reportedly banged her table, shouting that the lecturer should award him marks for the SIWES which he did not participate in.

“He punched the lecturer when she rejected his demand and beat her blue and black to the extent of breaking the window louvres with an attempt to stab her with the pieces.

“The lecturer screaming for help attracted the attention of the security operatives who thronged to the scene and rescued her from Waliu’s net.”

Magistrate Ibrahim adjourned till November 26 for further hearing.

