Court remands unemployed man for stealing gas cylinder, plasma TV

A Sharia Court in Kano on Thursday ordered that a 22-year-old unemployed man, Abba Muhammad, who pleaded guilty to stealing a gas cylinder and a plasma TV, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Muhammad with two counts of criminal house trespass and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, adjourned the case until Sept.1, for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdul Wada told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 12, at Maidile Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano.

Wada said that at 10 p.m., the defendant trespassed into the house of the complainant, Salmanu Sani, in Medile Quarters, Kano.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 219 and 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law.