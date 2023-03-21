Court remands unemployed man for allegedly stealing tricycle

A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, ordered that an unemployed man, Awal Isah be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly stealing a tricycle.

The police charged Isah, who lives in Karu, Abuja with criminal intimidation and attempt to commit an offence.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, deferred bail for the defendant and adjourned the case until March 23 for mention.

Mayana ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre, pending investigation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho told the court that the matter was reported by Damilare Isaac and Suleiman Babaji.

Osho told the court that Babaji gave the defendant a tricycle on hire purchase for N1.4 million.

He said that the defendant paid N900,000 to the owner in June 2022 and absconded with the tricycle to Kano where he was tracked and arrested.

The prosecutor further said that the said tricycle was retrieved from the defendant and given to Al-amin Salifu who is now using it for commercial purposes.

Osho said that the defendant on Jan. 21 intimidated Salifu on the Jikwoyi-Kurudu road and threatened to kill him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 397B, 95 and 299 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.