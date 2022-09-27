Court remands unemployed man for allegedly stealing three cars

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered that a 23-year-old man, Isah Abdulmumini, who pleaded guilty to stealing three cars worth N8 million be remanded in a correction centre.

The defendant, who lives in Yobe State, is charged with theft, contrary to the provisions of Section 133 of the Kano State Shari’a Law.

The Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, gave the order and adjourned the matter until October 11 for sentence.



Earlier, the prosecutor, Aliyu Abideen, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 17 and 23, 2022 at Emir Road, Sabon Gari, Kano.



He alleged that on July 17, the defendant stole a Mercedes Benz C180 worth N2 million belonging to one Mubarak Abubakar, which was parked in front of his house situated at Abdullahi Bayero Quarters, Kano.



Abideen said that the defendant also stole a Toyota Avensis and a Kia Optima worth N6 million belonging to one Ndubisi Onwueme, which were parked in front of his shop situated at Emir Road, Sabon Gari, Kano.