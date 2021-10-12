Court remands unemployed for allegedly illegally possessing gun

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 23- year-old unemployed man, Habeeb Musa, who allegedly illegally possessed a locally-made gun.

The defendant, who resides in Ikorodu, Lagos State, is facing charges of conspiracy, membership of secret society and illegal possession of gun.

The court could not take the defendant’s plea as the Chief Magistrate, S. K. Matepo, said she needed advice from the state director of public prosecutions.

She ordered that Musa should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, and adjourned the case until Nov. 3 for mention.

The prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, had told the court that Musa committed the alleged offences on Aug. 25 at Imota area of Ikorodu.

Ogu said that a team of police detectives got information about a hideout of criminals in the area, adding that the team got to the place and arrested the defendant while the others escaped.

He said that a locally-made gun was recovered from the defendant and he could not explain how he got it.

The prosecutor also said that some items were found at the scene that linked the defendant and the others to a secret society.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 2, 298 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.