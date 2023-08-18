Court remands unemployed for alleged abduction, defilement

An Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Friday, remanded a 31-year-old unemployed man, Lawal Rasaq, who allegedly abducted and defiled a teenager.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing two counts of abduction and defilement.

The prosecutor, Olawunmi Osibanjo, told the court that Rasaq committed the offences from July 29 to Aug. 8 on Ireshe Road, Alagbonmeta, Ikorodu.

Osibanjo said that Rasaq abducted the 17-year-old to his house and had carnal knowledge of her, in contravention of Sections 268 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, A.B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri custodial facility.

She ordered that the case file should be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Olagbegi-Adelabu adjourned the case until Sept. 7 for mention.