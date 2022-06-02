Court remands two unemployed men over alleged criminal conspiracy

A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court, Shagari Quarters, Abuja, on Thursday, remanded two men in Suleja correctional centre for alleged criminal conspiracy, causing hurt and mischief.

The police charged Abubakar Ibrahim, 30, and Haruna Balaraba,28 are charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy, causing hurt and mischief.

The Presiding Judge, Sulyman Ola, after listening to the Prosecutor and the defence counsel ordered that Ibrahim and Balaraba be remanded at the Suleja correctional centre, pending bail application.

Ola adjourned the matter until Aug. 2, and ordered the submission of a written bail application to the registry by the defence counsel.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that Bala Inuwa of Talata Mafara Road Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa police station, Abuja on May 11.

Ogada said that on May 3, at about 8 pm, the complainant’s car, Toyota Corolla with registration number YAB 967 AZ, developed fault on the Kubwa express way.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants and others now at large, attacked the complainant’s mechanic and inflicted severe body injury on him.

He alleged that the defendants intentionally and maliciously also slashed the car tyres and stole an auto diagnostic code scanner.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 97, 243 and 327 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Nkiruka Amah, counsel to the defendants prayed the court to grant bail to the defendants while citing section 35(4) and section 36(5) of 1999 constitution and section 158 and 165(2) of the Administrative Criminal Justice Act 2015.

The prosecutor, however, objected the bail application made by the defence counsel and prayed the court to look at the nature of the offence which involved causing grievous hurt to the victims.

“I thereby pray that the court remand the defendants as the victims are still in hospital and they could jeopardise further investigation.

Amah, in reply to the prosecutor, opposed his prayers and urged the court to use its discretion to grant bail in favour of the defendant.

“The defendants as accused persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty and they will not jump bail nor interfere with the investigation, if granted bail, the counsel stated.