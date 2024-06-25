Court remands two teenagers in juvenile home over alleged rape

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded two teenage boys at the Oregun Juvenile Remand Home, Lagos, for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, refused to take the defendants’ plea.

Osunsanmi ordered them to be remanded in the remand home until July 3, for the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

The defendants are both students of 17 years old, still residing with their parents in Isheri, Lagos.

They are being charged with conspiracy and sexual assault.

Also Read:

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the teenagers committed the offences on May 3, at 13B, Adeola Bashiru Street, Isheri-Oshun, Lagos.

“The victim went to the house of one of the defendants, who is also her classmate to collect a notebook.

“The classmate invited his friend while the victim was in his house, and they both raped her,” he said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 137 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.