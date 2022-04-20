Court remands two suspects over alleged armed robbery

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, Wednesday has ordered two unemployed men be remanded in Awarjigor Correctional Centre in Badagry over alleged armed robbery.

The police charged the defendants — Yekini Ganiyu, 20; and Basiru Sodiq, 26 over armed robbery.

Earlier, Okuiomose said that the defendants committed the offence on March 24 at about 7.32 p.m. at Healthcare Centre Junction, Ipara community, Ilogbo-Eremi area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said that the defendants attacked the complainant, Awoli Samaila, with machete and knife, and dispossessed him of N20,000.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 298 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Fadaunsi Adefioye, who did not take the plea of the defendants, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send it to the Director of Public Prosecution(DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until May 18, pending legal advice from the DPP.