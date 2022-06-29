Court remands two suspects for alleged robbery attempt

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting Wednesday, ordered the remand of two men, Abdullahi Hassan and Ibrahim Mu’azzam, in a correctional centre, for alleged robbery attempt.

Hassan, 22, and Mu’azzam, 25, both residents of Kurna Quarters, Kano State, are facing a two-count charge each, bordering on criminal conspiracy and attempted robbery.

The Prosecutor, Asma’u Ado, informed the court that the defendants attempted to rob a commercial rickshaw rider and his passenger on April 8, at Kabuga Quarters Kano.

Ado said on the said date, at about 9:30 p.m., the defendants conspired with two other persons, now at large, and armed themselves with knives.

“The defendants went to Kabuga Underpass bridge and stopped a tri-cyclist (rickshaw rider), Ashiru Sani, pretending to board the tricycle.

“The defendants intended to rob the tri-cyclist and his passenger, but they were fortunate to escape the attack,” the prosecutor alleged.

The defendants, however, denied committing the offences.

Ado said that the offence contravened sections 97 and 299 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre pending legal advice.

Sa’ad-Datti directed that the case file be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until July 18, for further mention.