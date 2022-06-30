Court remands two sex workers for allegedly stabbing tricyclist

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that two commercial sex workers: Maryam Isah, 25 and Badiya Sani, 20, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stabbing a tricyclist, Abubakar Dauda.

The defendants, who live at Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano, are standing trial on two counts of criminal conspiracy and causing grievous hurt.

The prosecutor, Aminu Dandago, told the court that the tricyclist, Abubakar Dauda of Goron Dutse Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at Sabon Gari Police Station on June 21.

Dandago alleged that on the same date at about 6:30 a.m, the first defendant Isah boarded the tricycle from Goron Dutse to Sabon Gari.

He said, “On reaching Sabon Gari, the first defendant lured the tricyclist into her hotel room and conspired with the second defendant.

“The defendants locked the room and forced the complainant to give them the sum of N3,000.

“In the process, the defendants stabbed the tricyclist with a sharp object on his right hand, as a result he sustained serious injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano for treatment.”

The defendants denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 97 and 246 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre.

He adjourned the matter until July 21, for mention.