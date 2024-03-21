Court remands two over alleged murder of colleague

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, on Thursday, ordered the remand of two men in Agodi correctional facility over alleged murder of their colleague.

The defendants are Tunde Sikiru, 20 and Aliu Salim, 19, whose residential addresses were not provided.

They are being tried for offences bordering on conspiracy, attempted murder and murder.

The Magistrate, A.T. Oyediji, who did not take their plea for lack of jurisdiction, ordered their remand in Agodi correctional facility.

Oyediji directed the police to return the case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till April 17 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the defendants conspired together to commit the offences.

Olagunju said that Sikiru had, on March 12, at about 12 noon, at Golf Club, Jemibewon area of Mokola, Ibadan, unlawfully caused the death of one Abah Ikira, 27, by stabbing him with a broken bottle on his stomach.

He said that Salim also attempted to cause the death of one Ibrahim Ogundipe, 35, by stabbing him with knives and broken bottles during a fracas within the area.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 316 and punishable under Sections 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.