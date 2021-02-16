A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court in Benue State on Monday ordered that the duo of Samuel Odeh and Moses Ijuo be remanded in a correctional centre over alleged attempt to kill Chief Francis Okogi.

Okogi is the Clan Head of Ogege Idelle Village in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State.

The defendants, both from Oju Local Government Area, are being tried for criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit an offence to wit culpable homicide and illegal possession of firearms.

The Prosecutor, Inspector James Ewache, told the court that the case was reported by one Abraham Onyeka of Ogege Idelle Village at the Oju Police Station on January 21.

Ewache alleged that the defendants, who had been terrorising innocent citizens of the village, were arrested by members of the community.

He said one locally made pistol was allegedly recovered from Odeh when he was arrested.

Ewache said Odeh conspired with his gang members, many of whom were at large, on January 20 and invaded the residence of Okogi.

He alleged that in an attempt to kill the village head, they shot at him, but he escaped.

He said during police investigation, Odeh allegedly revealed that the pistol he used during the attack was given to him by the second defendant, Ijuo.

Ewache said the offences contravened Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004 and Section 230 of the Penal Code, law of Benue state, 2004.

The Magistrate, Erdoo Ter, who did not take the plea of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction, ordered that they should be remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Centre.

Ter adjourned the case until March 15 for further hearing.