Court remands two over alleged armed robbery

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State on Tuesday ordered the detention of Abdulrasaq Otegbeye and Sodiq Osho at the Kirikiri Correctional Center over alleged armed robbery.

Dada ordered the remand of the defendants after they both pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and damage to property.

The state prosecutor, Afolake Onayinka, informed the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences at 5:45am on June 19, 2019 at Macus Road, Alagbado Area, Lagos State.

Onayinka said: “The defendants while armed with a knife robbed Ms Olufunmilayo Babajide of her bag containing her bible, mobile phone and a cash sum of N500 and stabbed her on her wrist.

“The duo also jumped over Mr Alvan Ifeanyi’s fence and destroyed his roof and ceiling.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 173, 297(2) (a), 299 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defence counsel, Anthonia Otsokwa, from the Office of Public Defender, requested for a short date of adjournment in order for her to file bail applications for the defendants.

The case was adjourned until January 20, 2022 for commencement of trial.