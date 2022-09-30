Court remands two men over extortion in Makurdi

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered that two men, Tarvihi Torhile and Ushaver Aindigh be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly blocking a highway and extorting money from road users.

The men, who live in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State were charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and extortion.

However, the Magistrate, Vincent Kor, did not take their plea for want in jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the matter until October 26 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Jonah Uletu told the court that the case was received at the State CID, Makurdi on September 13, 2022 via a letter from Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) Headquarter, Makurdi.

Uletu said men of the ”Operation Zenda” led by Insp Obande Ogbu on surveillance on the Gboko/Ushongo highway on Sept 13, arrested some hoodlums who were extorting money from innocent road users.

He said forged copies of Ushongo Local Government Welfare Revenue receipts were recovered from them.

Uletu said during the police investigation, they confessed to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 97, 293 and 365 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.