Court remands two men over alleged rape in Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti, presided over by Magistrate Saka Afunso, has ordered the remand of the duo of Festus Omolade (72) and Ayodeji Adejugbe (42) in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp.Olubu Apata, requested for the remand order, to allow him time to forward the duplicate case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

According to the charge sheet, Omolade and Adejugbe were reasonably suspected to have committed offences of conspiracy and rape on a 17-year-old girl severally, in Ado Ekiti, between July and August 2021.

In her explanation to the Police, the victim said the defendants took her to room two (02) in the hospital, where she is an apprentice nurse and had sexual intercourse with her on the promise of giving her N10,000 as a bribe not to tell anybody.

The offences run contrary to Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012, said the police.

The case has been adjourned till Oct. 5, 2021, for mention.