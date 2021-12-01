Court remands two men over alleged membership of secret cult

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded Adebayo Sunday and Okeowo Obafemi in the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged membership of a secret cult.

The defendants, who are both 22 years old, are facing charges of alleged membership of an unlawful society.

Magistrate Mojisola Salau, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, ordered their remand in the Correctional Centre pending the legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

She adjourned the case until December 15 for mention

Earlier, Sergeant Sodiq Adeniyi, the police prosecutor, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on November 26 in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendants were members of the Eiye confraternity.

Adeniyi said that the offences contravene Section 2 of Secret Cult Abolition and Prohibition Law, 2017.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the Correctional Centre, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.