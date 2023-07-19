Court remands two men over alleged armed robbery

828 828

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Wednesday ordered the remand of two men, Mustapha Ismail, 30, and Kamal Garba, 28, in a Correctional facility over alleged armed robbery.

The defendants of unknown addresses are facing three counts of armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea of the suspects for want of jurisdiction.

He, however, ordered that they should be remanded in a correctional facility pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for hearing.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the suspects committed the alleged offences on June 30 at 2:00 p.m. on Zaria Road Kaduna.

Also Read:

Leo said that the defendants and three others now at large who were armed with cutlasses, knives and a locally made pistol, robbed Hamza Dogo of his Toyota Corolla and other valuables worth N3.2 million.

The prosecutor added that the defendants were arrested by police on patrol while the others escaped.

He said the offences contravened Sections 1(2), a 6(b) and 28 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. 398, Vol RII, Law of Federation, 2004.