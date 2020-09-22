An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday ordered that two men be remanded in the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID custody over alleged murder of a policeman.

The police charged Rasheed Salaudeen, 35, and Yusuf Alimi, 37, with five counts bordering on conspiracy, murder and assault.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Hamzat did not take their plea, over want in jurisdiction.

Hamzat ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until October 10, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju told the court that Salaudeen and Alimi, with others at large, on August 26, caused the death of Sgt. Bukoye Oyewole with staff number: No 429733 in the cause of discharging his lawful duty

He alleged that Salaudeen and Alimi, attacked the victim at a checkpoint with sticks and machete.

Olagunju also alleged that Salaudeen and Alimi assaulted Insp. Imeh Samson, causing him bodily harm

He alleged that they also assaulted Sgt. Morufu Asimiyu, who was on duty with others at the check point.

Olagunju said the incident took place when the policemen were on duty at a stop-and-search checkpoint at Orita Ohori/ Budo Musa via Itasa, Iwere-Ile , Oyo State.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 252 and 316 and punishable under sections 319, 324, 356 and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.