Court remands two men for trespassing into MMIA

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday ordered that Michael Elendu, 27, and Godwin Lorngohol, 35, who pleaded guilty to trespassing into the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos airport be remanded.

Magistrate M. F. Onamusi ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending sentence.

Onamusi adjourned the case until Jan. 27, for the review of facts of the case and sentencing.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are charged with trespassing and unlawful entry

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Vincent Atagamen told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 23, at The departure of the MMIA.

Atagamen said that the defendants entered into the airport which is a restricted area without permission from Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

He said that the defendants also engaged themselves in touting by soliciting for passengers in a restricted area.

The police also alleged that the defendants rendered unsolicited assistance to intending and arriving passengers without the permission from FAAN.

Atagamen said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 3(2) and 6(6) of FAAN bye Laws, 2015.