Court remands two men for stealing car batteries

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Monday, ordered that two students be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Service for allegedly stealing car batteries.

They are Isaac Amase, 18, and Mohammed Abdullahi, 18. They are residents of old Kutunku Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The accused are standing trial on three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa, who adjourned the case until Nov. 3, ordered that the accused be remanded for being habitual offenders.

He ordered the defence counsel, Fatima Sanni, to file a formal written application for bail.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainants, Moses Sani, Onoja Innocent, Abdulkabir Mustafa and Agbo Raymond, all residents of Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, Abuja, jointly reported the matter at Gwagwalada police station on Oct. 2.

Yakubu said that the accused, while the complainants were sleeping criminally entered into their compound one after another and stole their car batteries.

He said that the accused also stole one Tiger generator, adding that all items stolen are valued at N182,000.

He said that the accused sold the items to a scavenger, now at large.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provision of Sections 96, 348 and 286 of the Penal Code.

In her oral bail application, Sanni prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms, citing Sections 158 and 168 of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

She said that bail does not mean the defendants were free, but to enable them attend their trial, adding that they would not jump bail.