Court remands two men for allegedly snatching motorcycle worth N255,000

A Karu Upper Area Court, Abuja on Thursday remanded two men- Bamidele Enoch and Bashiru Mohammed in the correctional centre for allegedly snatching a motorcycle worth N255,000 from its rider.

The Judge, Hassan Ishaq, remanded the defendants in custody till Feb. 3, for ruling on their bail applications.

The defendants are standing trial for criminal conspiracy, robbery and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences preferred against them.

The prosecutor, Olarewaju Osho told the court that the complainant, Ibrahim Mamman of Jikwoyi, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Jan. 6.

“The complainant, a commercial motorcycle operator, alleged that the defendants took a ride on his motorcycle, valued at N255, 000, and requested that he take them to Karu.

“On reaching the bus-stop, the defendants removed a hammer and hit the complainant on the neck, forcefully snatched his motorcycle and took it away to an unknown destination.

“Police investigation revealed that the defendants were members of a gang of thieves known for robberies and thefts,” Osho said.

He also informed the court that the victim was still receiving treatment in the hospital and with the total hospital bill yet to be ascertained.

The prosecutor said the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 97, 298, 250 and 306 of the Penal Code.