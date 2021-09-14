Court remands two men for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that two men be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Sunday Olawunmi, 37, and Chidozie Amuzie, 28, who both reside in Ajagbandi area of Lagos State, with armed robbery.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun did not take the plea of the suspects, for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the case.

Adegun ordered the prosecution counsel to send the case file to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPPs) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until October 13, for hearing.