A Federal High Court on Monday ordered that two men be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre for their involvement in a major multi-million Euro scam bordering on procurement of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment.

The Federal Government charged Babatunde Adesanya, a 50-year-old graduate of the University of Lagos and the Managing Director of Musterpoint Investment Nigeria Limited, Akinpelu Abass.

Justice Anwuli Chikere who gave the order, adjourned the matter until November 9 to hear the application for bail.

Earlier, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, alleged that the defendants were members of a sophisticated transnational criminal network.

The Federal Government alleged that they cloned the corporate website of ILBN Holdings BV, Holland to transact with and defrauded a businessman, Freiherr Hahn, a representative of the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

In the 10-count charge, the defendants were said to have fraudulently obtained 1.5 million Euros and another 880,000 Euros as advance payment for the supply of COVID-19 PPEs, worth 14.7 million Euros from Hahn.

Adesanya and Abass both pleaded not guilty.

Counsel for the defendants, Bunmi Aina-Craig, applied for bail for her clients but the prosecution said that they had not been served with the application for bail.