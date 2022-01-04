Court remands two in Kirikiri correctional centre over arms possession, cultism

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has ordered two men to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional centre over alleged illegal possession of guns.

Magistrate A.S Odusanya, who did not take the suspects, Tuesday, directed the police to return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The police had charged a technician, Akeem Oyedele, 31 and Friday Ereze, 21, a stylist with alleged conspiracy and illegal possession of gun.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that Oyedele, Ereze and others at large committed the offence on October 22 at 10.40pm at Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He told the court that the men also belonged to an unlawful society known as “Aiye’ confraternity.

He added that they were armed with dangerous weapons with intent to commit felony to wit robbery.

When questioned, Ajayi said, they could not give a satisfactory account of why they were with dangerous weapons.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 42 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 42 prescribes three years’ jail term for belonging to an unlawful society, while section 330 attracts seven years for unlawful possession of gun.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the case till February 9, 2022 for DPP advice.

