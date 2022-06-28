Court remands two herdsmen, minor over alleged  armed robbery

An Iyaganku Family Court in Ibadan, Oyo State Tuesday ordered that two herdsmen be remanded in the Agodi Correctional facility over alleged armed robbery.

The police charged the accused: Abdulkareem Yusuf, 22 and Umaru Kessi, 22, with armed robbery.

Chief Magistrate S. H. Adebisi, also ordered that the 11-year-old boy charged alongside Yusuf and Kessi be remanded in Ijokodo Juvenile centre in Ibadan.

Adebisi did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until July 11, for mention.

Earlier, the Defence Counsel, M .A. Yusuf prayed the court to admit his clients to bail.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that the suspects allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

Adedeji said on June 12, at about 8:45pm between Oniki and Jagun Village, via Ikoyi – Ile, while armed with guns and cutlasses, the suspects robbed one Saka Waheed of N1. 5million

She said an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle worth N320, 000, a Techno cell phone was stolen by the suspects.

She also said that the suspects robbed a man, Isiaka Bashiru of N1 million and stole a wristwatch worth N1, 500 and cellphone belonging to Ms Mariam Fatai.

Adedeji said the offence contravened the provisions of sections Section 1(2) (a) (b) and 6b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap RII, Vol. 14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

NAN