Court remands two friends for stealing 20 cartons of detergent

A Sharia Court in Kano Friday ordered that two friends be remanded in a correction for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing 20 cartons of detergent.

The police charged Mustapha Dayyab,21and Aminu Isah,23, all residents of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano, with criminal conspiracy, shop breaking and theft.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, who ordered the remand also adjourned the matter until July 10 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdul Wada told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 18 in Abubakar Rimi market Kano.

He said that the defendants broke into a shop belonging to Alhaji Abdulrazaq Dayyib, the complainant and stole 20 cartons of detergent.

Wada said during the investigation that a bunch of keys were recovered from the defendants.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 239 and 287of the Kano State Sharia Law.