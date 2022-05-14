Court remands two friends for allegedly stabbing man to death

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday ordered that two friends be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre, Ibadan for allegedly stabbing man to death.

The police charged a bus driver, Kehinde Kayode, 29, and Ibrahim Yusuf, 21, with conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, O. A Akande, who did not take the plea of Kayode and Yusuf for want in jurisdiction.

Akande directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until July 7, 2022 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that Kayode and Yusuf on April 27, 2022 at about noon at Asaaju Omolaso area, Olode, Ibadan, allegedly conspired to commit the act.

Adedeji said they stabbed Isiaka Adisa, 53, to death with a broken bottle on his neck.

She said the offence is punishable under sections 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.