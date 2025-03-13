Court remands two friends for allegedly raping a teenager

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of two friends, Alfred Samuel, 32, a driver and Ikechukwu Obi, 29, a labourer at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a teenager.

The Magistrate, S. O Obasa, who did not take the plea of the defendants, gave the order on Thursday.

Obasa ordered them to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until April 4, for advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

The duo are standing trial for conspiracy and rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo told the court that the offences were committed between October 2024 and January 2025 at the first defendant’s residence.

Odugbo said that the victim, a 14-year-old girl is a step daughter to the first defendant.

He said that the first defendant raped the girl and got her pregnant.

He added that the second defendant, who is a friend to the first defendant, came to visit him and also raped the pregnant girl.

The prosecutor said that the girl ran out of the house and was rescued by a good Samaritan who brought her to the police station.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 137 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

